Scorching temps, high humidity and showers carry us through the week

Tuesday will be a lot like Monday. In fact, we're already seeing some fog developing for our Tuesday morning! So far, it has been a bit on the warmer side too and temps will only go up from there.
Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s along with a mostly sunny sky. Clouds will begin to increase in the afternoon. Also, as we head into the afternoon, Air Quality Alerts will expire.
The overnight will bring a partly to mostly cloudy sky with lows in the low 70s. A low pressure system will swing by the area giving us some moderate chances of showers and storms overnight. The good news is that no organized severe weather is expected at this time. If a stray storm turns severe, winds will be the main threat.
A few more showers will be present as we head out the door on Wednesday, but beyond that, decreasing clouds and mor very warm highs in the 90s.
Thursday starts off nice too ahead of showers and storms in the evening. Highs look to be the warmest on Thursday in the mid 90s.
The front half of our weekend brings a few more slight chances of rain ahead of a much-needed temp cooldown for early next week.