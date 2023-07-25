 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM MONDAY TO NOON CDT
TUESDAY FOR ALL BUT FAR SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Particulates...in effect from 7 AM Monday to
noon CDT Tuesday.

Due to smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada, the air
quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

This Air Quality Advisory includes all of the counties in Wisconsin
with the exception of 5 counties in far southwest Wisconsin. In our
area, Crawford, Grant, and Richland counties are not included in the
advisory.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Scorching temps, high humidity and showers carry us through the week

  • Updated
  • 0
Hiking+Forecast-1628508996509.png

Tuesday will be a lot like Monday. In fact, we're already seeing some fog developing for our Tuesday morning! So far, it has been a bit on the warmer side too and temps will only go up from there.

Muggy Meter Warren.png

Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s along with a mostly sunny sky. Clouds will begin to increase in the afternoon. Also, as we head into the afternoon, Air Quality Alerts will expire.

Current Watches - All Types.png

The overnight will bring a partly to mostly cloudy sky with lows in the low 70s. A low pressure system will swing by the area giving us some moderate chances of showers and storms overnight. The good news is that no organized severe weather is expected at this time. If a stray storm turns severe, winds will be the main threat.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - GRAF.png

A few more showers will be present as we head out the door on Wednesday, but beyond that, decreasing clouds and mor very warm highs in the 90s.

Thursday starts off nice too ahead of showers and storms in the evening. Highs look to be the warmest on Thursday in the mid 90s.

Temperature Trend.png

The front half of our weekend brings a few more slight chances of rain ahead of a much-needed temp cooldown for early next week.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

