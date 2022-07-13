Seasonable and dry next couple of days, rain returns to end the week

Tuesday brought us sunshine, seasonable highs and even a few late night showers. Luckily, there is some light at the end of the tunnel for those looking for complete sunshine throughout the day.
You can expect a mix of a few clouds and sunshine on Wednesday with dry conditions and comfortable temps in the low to mid 80s. We won't be feeling too muggy the next few days since we will have cooler and drier air from the north.
Wednesday night will be mostly clear with lows in the low 60s.
Thursday will bring a copy and paste forecast with more sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
As we head into Thursday night, big changes return to the forecast. We will see some morning showers and thunderstorms that will become scattered throughout most of the day. The rain and clouds will keep us cool with highs in the low 80s.
A few more slight chances of rain will linger into Saturday with highs in the mid 80s.
More showers are possible into Sunday, but we will see temps rising to the upper 80s.
The warming trend will continue with hot and humid weather into the early potions of next week.