 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Seasonable and dry weather through the end of the week

  • 0

La Crosse Weather

Today was a pleasant day, with most locations seeing temperatures in the 50s. Cloud cover increased this afternoon, but we stayed dry.

DMA - Highs Today.png

A trough will pass through tonight, but we'll continue to stay dry. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s.

Day Planner - Early PM Shows.png

Tomorrow's clouds will dissipate, and by the afternoon, it will be sunny. Southerly winds will aid in warming temperatures into the low 60s, which is above-average.

Day Planner - 6x - Tomorrow 8a-8p 2018.png

This weekend looks dry and mild, with temperatures in the 60s.

Halloween is next Monday, and the weather will be nice for those celebrating outside. Highs will be in the low 60s with lows in the 40s.

Halloween weekend forecast

November begins on Tuesday, but it won't feel like it with temperatures in the upper 60s. For the rest of the week, the dry weather will persist with temperatures reaching the 60s. Our next chance of rain is Friday night.

7 Day Rain Graph-1620236664105.png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days - New.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you