Seasonable and dry weather through the end of the week

Today was a pleasant day, with most locations seeing temperatures in the 50s. Cloud cover increased this afternoon, but we stayed dry.
A trough will pass through tonight, but we'll continue to stay dry. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s.
Tomorrow's clouds will dissipate, and by the afternoon, it will be sunny. Southerly winds will aid in warming temperatures into the low 60s, which is above-average.
This weekend looks dry and mild, with temperatures in the 60s.
Halloween is next Monday, and the weather will be nice for those celebrating outside. Highs will be in the low 60s with lows in the 40s.
November begins on Tuesday, but it won't feel like it with temperatures in the upper 60s. For the rest of the week, the dry weather will persist with temperatures reaching the 60s. Our next chance of rain is Friday night.
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt