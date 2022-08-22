Seasonable start to the week before rain chances return Wednesday

The weekend stayed on the dry side thanks to the low pressure system sticking down further south, but that's nothing to complain about!
More pleasant weather comes into the forecast this week. Monday will start sunny before a few more clouds roll into the afternoon. Highs will be seasonable in the low 80s. You can even expect similar temperatures sticking around in our 6-10 day temperature outlook.
Monday night will bring a few clouds, but still staying dry as lows reach the low 60s. Winds will be light and variable.
Tuesday will bring another great day into the forecast. You can expect a little more sunshine than Monday with very similar highs in the low to mid 80s.
Rain chances return to the forecast on Wednesday along a cold front, but the first half of the day will be dry with a partly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the mid 80s Wednesday.
A moderate chance of rain will stick around overnight Wednesday and into Thursday. After the cold front, highs will be in the upper 70s on Thursday.
Rainfall totals won't add up to much though, so far, 0-1/4" would be possible across the region Wednesday through Thursday.
Friday will be partly cloudy and dry before rain chances return as we get into the weekend.