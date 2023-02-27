Seasonal week ahead

Gloomy Monday…
A storm system is sliding by just to the south. With it several tenths' inches of rain have fallen. Roads are wet, but no major problems have been reported. Highs today were in the 30s to lower 40s.
Storm moves away…
The storm will move out and we can expect partly cloudy skies overnight, and mostly cloudy conditions for Tuesday.
Weak storm system…
Another chance of snow will come around for Tuesday night and again on Wednesday. Light accumulations are possible.
Medium range trends…
Warmer than average weather is expected early in March for the south central and southeastern United States, but a colder weather pattern is indicated for the western and northern United States.
Have a nice evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden