Seasonal weekend ahead

Colder weather settles in…
After a beautiful Thursday with highs in the 30s Friday showed us some true winter temperatures. Highs Friday afternoon were in the single digits and teens. Those were below normal readings, but they will moderate for the weekend.
Cloudier this weekend…
As temperatures moderate clouds will roll back into the forecast. It appears that we won’t see any snow showers or flurries, so the weekend is looking pretty good for travelers. Highs are expected to be in the middle 20s.
Mild weather to start next week…
The weather pattern developing to the west will generate some warming for early next week. Highs in the middle 30s Monday and upper 20s on Tuesday will mean a pleasant break from arctic air. Colder air will rush in for the rest of the work week. Snow flurry chances will increase for Wednesday, but amounts are likely to remain light. Stay tuned for updates for next week’s weather system.
Medium range outlook…
Temperature outlooks for the first week or so of February are slightly favoring below normal weather for the Midwest and the eastern parts of the United States. Slightly above normal readings will play out over the Northern Rockies and far west.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great weekend!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden