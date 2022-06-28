 Skip to main content
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 412 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA

DODGE                 OLMSTED               WABASHA
WINONA

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL WISCONSIN

ADAMS                 CLARK                 JUNEAU

IN NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN

TAYLOR

IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

BUFFALO               JACKSON               LA CROSSE
MONROE                TREMPEALEAU

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALMA, ARCADIA, BLACK RIVER FALLS,
DODGE CENTER, FRIENDSHIP, LA CROSSE, MAUSTON, MEDFORD,
NEILLSVILLE, ROCHESTER, SPARTA, TOMAH, WABASHA, WHITEHALL,
AND WINONA.

Severe storms this evening...

  • Updated
  • 0

Showers return...

A weather system will move through the area this evening, and there will be scattered t-showers in the region. There is a chance of severe weather, but not widespread. A Severe T-storm Watch is in effect until 9 PM this evening

Severe Weather Outlook Day xo.png
Highs Today xo (15).png
Severe T-storm Watch xo.png

Medium range trends...

The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next several days, Indeed the warm dome will last into the first week of July. There appears to be some uncertainty for the Upper Midwest.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo (22).png
7 Day Rain Graph xo (20).png
8 to 14 day outlook temps xo (21).png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

