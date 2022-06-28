Severe storms this evening...

Showers return...
A weather system will move through the area this evening, and there will be scattered t-showers in the region. There is a chance of severe weather, but not widespread. A Severe T-storm Watch is in effect until 9 PM this evening
Medium range trends...
The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next several days, Indeed the warm dome will last into the first week of July. There appears to be some uncertainty for the Upper Midwest.
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden