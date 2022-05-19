 Skip to main content
Severe threat ends across the Coulee Region

A warm front lifted north today with southerly winds driving in warmer and moist air. The warm and moist atmosphere allowed for showers and storms to develop this evening, some of which became severe producing hail, strong winds, and heavy rain. 

Up to 4 inches of rain have fallen in areas. This has led to flash flooding in Winona County. 

Flash Flood Warning

A cold front will sweep through Friday morning, triggering additional showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures will be much cooler heading into the weekend, with highs only in the 60s.

The active weather pattern continues into next week with more chances of showers. High temperatures will rebound to the 70s.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

