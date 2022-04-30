Severe threat ends, but the rain continues

High temperatures were in the 50s and 60s with breezy winds out of the south.
A low-pressure system continued to bring showers and thunderstorms to the Coulee Region today. Over the past 24 hours, we have received rainfall amounts ranging from a quarter of an inch to more than 1 inch.
The risk of severe weather has ended for the Coulee Region, but showers and linger into tonight.
A wet start to May
On Sunday, we begin the month of May with yet more rain. Rain chances will persist into next week.
High temperatures will remain below average heading into the first week of May.