 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Severe threat ends, but the rain continues

  • Updated
  • 0

High temperatures were in the 50s and 60s with breezy winds out of the south.

DMA - Highs Today xo.png

A low-pressure system continued to bring showers and thunderstorms to the Coulee Region today. Over the past 24 hours, we have received rainfall amounts ranging from a quarter of an inch to more than 1 inch. 

rain totals

The risk of severe weather has ended for the Coulee Region, but showers and linger into tonight. 

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3km xo.png
DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3km xo 1.png
DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3km xo 3.png

A wet start to May

On Sunday, we begin the month of May with yet more rain. Rain chances will persist into next week. 

POP Categories 7 Day Line Graph 2018 xo.png

High temperatures will remain below average heading into the first week of May.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days Evenin xo.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you