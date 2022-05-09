Severe thunderstorms possible tonight in the Coulee Region

A cold front will trigger showers and thunderstorms late in the day.
Large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes are all possible.
A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of the Coulee Region until 10 p.m. tonight.
Showers and thunderstorms will continue for the rest of the week. A few may be severe. We will continue to monitor the trends going forward.
High temperatures will soar into the 80s and possibly close to 90 late in the week. Dewpoints will also be high, making it feel very muggy outside.