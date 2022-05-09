 Skip to main content
Severe thunderstorms possible tonight in the Coulee Region

Hail+Size+Comparison-1607454248091.png

A cold front will trigger showers and thunderstorms late in the day.

Large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes are all possible. 

Severe Risk Categori xooo.png

A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of the Coulee Region until 10 p.m. tonight. 

WXOW 2017 Eartxoo.png

Showers and thunderstorms will continue for the rest of the week. A few may be severe. We will continue to monitor the trends going forward. 

Severe Weather Outlook xo.png

High temperatures will soar into the 80s and possibly close to 90 late in the week. Dewpoints will also be high, making it feel very muggy outside. 

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

