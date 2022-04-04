Severe Weather Awareness Week begins cooler with rain chances

It is Severe Weather Awareness Week in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. Expect different topics each day from Stormtracker 19 on Facebook. Meteorologist Miller Hyatt will have these topics each morning on our social media.
Of note, there will be tornado drills in the form of mock tornado warnings this Thursday at both 1:45pm and 6:45pm. Sirens may or may not sound where you are because storm sirens are no longer mandatory with these drills, and weather radios may or may not recognize the test code as well.
Still, it's the perfect time to practice at school and work with the first mock warning and then again at home severe weather plan with the 6:45pm mock warning.
Severe weather is not in the Stormtracker 19 forecast.
Temps will climb a bit for the next couple days, but there will be rain chances. Most of Tuesday will remain dry as chances for scattered showers don't arrive until at least the afternoon.
The best chance will be with a line of showers, possibly with thunder, tomorrow evening. Then, expect another dry stretch through the first half of Wednesday before scattered showers return with a cold front.
Precipitation should stay all rain, but a few spots northwest of La Crosse on blufftops may get a few snowflakes mixing in. These cold scattered showers will continue on and off through Thursday night, possibly even with some lingering flurries on Friday morning.
Thankfully, there will be a break in the April showers just in time for the weekend, and temperatures will warm up. La Crosse could climb into the 60s again as early as Sunday afternoon.
Temps will be warmest next Monday before a cold front moves through with chances for showers and thunderstorms.