Severe weather possible across the Coulee Region on Monday

  • Updated
The weekend came to a close on a warm note, with highs in the 70s and predominantly cloudy skies. Cloud cover will persist tonight, with temperatures falling into the 60s and mild southeasterly winds.

Early Monday morning fog is possible, but it will dissipate later in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to arrive about 8 a.m. and last until 3 p.m.

The Coulee Region faces a marginal to slight risk of severe weather. Heavy rainfall, damaging winds, and large hail are the primary concerns. An isolated tornado is not out of the question.

It will also be muggy, with breezy east-to-southeast winds. Expect a stray shower Monday night along with partly to mostly cloudy skies, temperatures in the 70s, and southeast breezes.

Tuesday will be hot and humid, with highs in the 90s expected. Due to dew points in the 60s, it will be muggy outside. Heat index values could reach 105, so take precautions if you plan on going outside. Southerly winds will prevail. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to arrive late Tuesday night, with the possibility of severe weather. Lows will be in the 70s with winds from the south to the southwest.

On Wednesday, more showers and thunderstorms are forecast, with the chance of severe weather. Temperatures will be in the 80s, but humidity will be high. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to last into Wednesday night before dissipating.

Sunshine and temperatures in the 80s are forecast for Thursday and Friday. Father's Day weekend will be hot and sunny with sunshine and temperatures in the 90s.  

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

