Severe Weather possible for portions of the Coulee Region overnight

  • Updated
  • 0
xopoo.png

It was a summer-like Sunday across the Coulee Region, with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s. There were a few showers and thunderstorms around the area. It was also humid and breezy. 

DMA - Highs Today.png
DMA - Precip Today.png

Lows in the 70s are expected tonight, with showers and thunderstorms entering our western counties around 4 a.m. This round could potentially become strong to severe, primarily west and north of La Crosse. It certainly will be a warm, humid, breezy, and wet Memorial Day. Highs approach 90 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Day Planner - 6x PM Midnight-3 PM xo.png
Memorial Day_2019.png
Meteogram Future Wind Gust TOMORROW.png

A cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms after 9 p.m. Monday night. This round has a higher chance of being strong to severe. We will continue to keep an eye on the trends.

Severe Weather Outlook DMA Day 2.png

Showers and thunderstorms linger into Tuesday morning. Highs on Tuesday will be cooler, near 80 degrees. Breezy winds will continue into Tuesday. 

Severe Weather Outlook DMA Day 3.png
DMA - Futurecast Rain Accumulation - HRRR.png

We finally have a dry stretch of weather on Wednesday through Friday with seasonal temperatures in the 70s. 

7 Day Rain Graph-1620236664105.png
temperature trends

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

