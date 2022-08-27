 Skip to main content
Severe weather possible this evening, tomorrow night

  • Updated
  • 0

It's a stormy start to the weekend across the Coulee Region. A round of showers and thunderstorms this morning brought heavy rainfall and lightning. We had a brief break from the action during the afternoon.

DMA - Precip Today.png

During the evening, a second round of showers and thunderstorms will arrive. This round has the potential to deliver severe weather. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. We can't rule out an isolated tornado, mainly west of the Mississippi River. Heavy rainfall could lead to areas of flash flooding overnight. 

Day Planner - Early PM Shows.png
Severe Weather Outlook DMA Day 1 - new.png
Severe Wx - Triple Panel Template.png

Showers and thunderstorms continue into Sunday morning. We will have a break from the action throughout the afternoon and evening. A broken line of showers and thunderstorms will push through overnight, bringing a chance of severe weather. The threats are heavy rain, large hail, and damaging winds.

Day Planner - 6x - Tomorrow 8a-8p 2018.png
Severe Weather Outlook DMA Day 2 - new.png

The line of showers and thunderstorms will push out Monday morning, and we will see sunny skies by the afternoon.

DMA - Futurecast Rain Accumulation - HRRR.png

The rest of the week looks fantastic with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s and 80s. 

7 Day Rain Graph-1620236664105.png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days Evening.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

