Severe weather possible today across the Coulee Region

It is going to be an active weather day across the Coulee Region. Southerly winds will usher in a mild and moist atmosphere ahead of a cold front. This will lead to the development of showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon. A few of the storms could become strong to severe. Heavy rain, lightning, and damaging winds are the primary concerns.

Tonight, much colder air enters in the wake of the cold front, bringing temperatures down into the 20s.

Veterans Day will be dry but cold, with temperatures only reaching the upper 30s.

With dry conditions, the frigid air will linger into the weekend.

Our next possibility of precipitation is Monday night, when there is a slight chance of snow. That possibility remains through Tuesday night. It is too soon to determine if there will be any accumulation. Temperatures will continue to be in the 30s, which is below average.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

