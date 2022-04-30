Severe weather possible today for portions of the Coulee Region

Severe risk today
A low-pressure system will travel north today, bringing showers and thunderstorms to the Coulee Region. High temperatures will be near 60 degrees with southerly winds gusting up to 30 mph.
There is a chance of severe weather, mainly south of I-90, from midday through 7 p.m.. The main threats will be heavy rain, lightning, strong winds, and hail. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out.
Showers and thunderstorms linger into tonight, but the severe weather threat will have ended.
Rainfall totals of a quarter to a half inch are possible through Sunday, with isolated spots approaching 1 inch.
Unsettled start to May
On Sunday, we begin the month of May with yet more rain. Rain chances will persist into next week. High temperatures will remain below average heading into the first week of May.