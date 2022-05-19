 Skip to main content
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
246 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL WISCONSIN

ADAMS                 CLARK                 JUNEAU

IN NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN

TAYLOR

IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

JACKSON               LA CROSSE             MONROE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLACK RIVER FALLS, FRIENDSHIP,
LA CROSSE, MAUSTON, MEDFORD, NEILLSVILLE, SPARTA, AND TOMAH.
Severe weather possible tonight across the Coulee Region

A warm front is lifting north this afternoon with southerly winds driving in warmer and moist air. With that warm, moist air comes the chance of strong to severe thunderstorms, mainly this afternoon and evening.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for Wabasha, Winona, Fillmore, Houston, Buffalo, and Trempealeau counties until 10 p.m. tonight.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Jackson, La Crosse, and Monroe counties until 10 p.m. tonight.

Current Watches - xo.png
Severe Risk Categori xoxo.png

The main threats are large hail (up to tennis ball sized), damaging winds (up to 70 mph), and heavy rain. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

A cold front will sweep through Friday morning, triggering additional showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures will be much cooler heading into the weekend, with highs only in the 60s.

The active weather pattern continues into next week with more chances of showers. High temperatures will rebound to the 70s.

7 Day Rain Graph-1620236664xo.png
 

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

