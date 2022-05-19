Severe weather possible tonight across the Coulee Region

A warm front is lifting north this afternoon with southerly winds driving in warmer and moist air. With that warm, moist air comes the chance of strong to severe thunderstorms, mainly this afternoon and evening.
A Tornado Watch is in effect for Wabasha, Winona, Fillmore, Houston, Buffalo, and Trempealeau counties until 10 p.m. tonight.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Jackson, La Crosse, and Monroe counties until 10 p.m. tonight.
The main threats are large hail (up to tennis ball sized), damaging winds (up to 70 mph), and heavy rain. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out.
A cold front will sweep through Friday morning, triggering additional showers and thunderstorms.
Temperatures will be much cooler heading into the weekend, with highs only in the 60s.
The active weather pattern continues into next week with more chances of showers. High temperatures will rebound to the 70s.