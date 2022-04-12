Severe weather possible tonight across the Coulee Region

Calm before the storm
We are kicking off the day with clear skies and temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Clouds will be on the increase ahead of a low-pressure system. Showers will arrive later in the morning as a warm front lifts north. High temperatures will be in the 60s. Southerly winds will also be gusty, up to 35 mph at times.
Severe Potential tonight
Thunderstorms will become more widespread this evening ahead of a cold front. The timeframe for severe weather is from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
The main threats are heavy rainfall, lightning, and strong winds. Large hail and isolated tornadoes are possible, mainly west of the Mississippi River.
We will continue to see showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday as a cold front sweeps across the area. Temperatures will be falling throughout the day to the low 50s by the afternoon.
Windy, Chilly end to the week
Temperatures take a nosedive on Thursday, with highs only topping out in the lower 40s. Winds will also be gusty, up to 40 mph at times.
Weekend Outlook
Temperatures remain chilly as we go into the weekend. Easter Sunday looks nice overall, but there could be a slight chance of rain and snow.