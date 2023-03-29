Severe weather potential increases after a calm and cool Wednesday

There's a lot to break down heading into the back half of the week, but the good news is that Wednesday still looks to be calm!
We saw a few light snow showers overnight which led to 0-trace amounts, most of which stuck to grassy surfaces and cars. For the rest of your Wednesday, you can expect more sunshine like the past few days, but also cooler temps. Highs will be in the mid 30s.
Enjoy Wednesday while you can, because strong storms return to the forecast to close out the week.
Wednesday night will bring lows in the upper teens along with increasing clouds.
The forecast changes yet again as we head into Thursday. A warm front will bring light to moderate showers on Thursday afternoon but won't leave us to worry for much until the later portions of the day. Some snow will also be possible for areas further north with that warm front. There, we can expect 0-3". Most precipitation will fall as rain on Thursday.
Storms will develop again late overnight into Thursday. Severe weather is not expected on Thursday.
The threat with severe weather does increase as we head into Friday however...
Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs reaching the mid 50s. Storms look to get going again toward late Friday afternoon. The Coulee Region is in a level 1 and level 2 threat for severe weather on Friday.
In the level 1 threat, we can expect isolated storms of limited intensity. Winds could reach 60mph and hail could reach 1" diameter. As for threat level 2, the storms will be scattered with short lived intensity. Weak tornadoes will be possible along with scattered wind and hail damage.
There is still time for changes as we are still 48+ hours form this event. Either direction this goes in, it will be impactful. Rainfall amounts will be moderate to heavy, potentially reaching 1" from Thursday through Friday.
