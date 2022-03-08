Short-lived warmth before cold air dominates through the end of the week

Overnight calm, clear skies have created frosty windshields and lows within the teens. Sunshine will greet the region this morning and pair up with strong southerly winds. Then high temperatures climb into the 40s this afternoon. Get out and enjoy the day as it will be MUCH cooler beginning tomorrow.
A weak cold front will slide through this evening. The cold front could cause a few flakes and wind gusts up to 25 mph. If either of these occurs, it will be short-lived.
Cooling...
Into your Wednesday, skies will stay under a mix of sunshine and cloud cover. Yet, with a northerly wind influence, temperatures will trend cooler within the 30s.
Snow south...
Thursday's highs will be limited to the 20s under gloomier skies as snow showers will slide to the south. A slight chance for snow showers will extend up to the Wisconsin River Valley.
Staying cold...
Friday will turn back to sunnier skies, however, a cold front will sweep through. Temperatures are forced to stay below average with strong northerly winds. Highs hold to the 20s Friday and Saturday with widespread lows in the single digits Saturday morning.
The weekend forecast is looking quiet as the time springs forward Sunday morning. Sunday will also start a much-needed warming trend.