Showers and a few possible thunderstorms become likely while pushing temperatures back to reality

Friday has started with temps in the 60s, but that won't last long as a cold front has moved through the region. That cold front is bringing widespread showers into the weekend.
Showers become likely on Friday morning and confidence increases into the afternoon. You can expect light to moderate and at sometimes heavy rainfall possible on Friday and Saturday. Few embedded thunderstorms are also possible in some showers. No severe weather is expected.
High temps have likely already been reached as the cold front will keep us cooler throughout the day. Temps will linger in the 40s for most on Friday.
More showers will be widespread on Friday night as lows go toward 43°. Showers will linger into most of our Saturday, also bringing winds from the southwest toward 35mph. Rainfall totals will be 1" to 2" for most, but isolated 2"+ are possible, mainly in areas southeast of La Crosse.
Showers finally depart as we head into Saturday evening. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 50s.
We will dry up on Sunday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 50s.
More dry weather will start next week with a partly cloudy sky. Temps will also stay seasonable in the 50s before more rain showers come into the middle of the week.