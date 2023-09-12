 Skip to main content
Showers and a few t-showers

  • Updated
  • 0

The Coulee Region will see another chance of rain early tonight and again on Friday and Saturday.

Today's weather...

Cooler than normal weather continued today. Highs were in the 60s, and a weak disturbance scattered t-showers for folks in the Coulee Region. It's much needed, but we will need more to alleviate drought conditions.

Weather for the weekend...

High pressure will settle into the region for later tonight and then through Thursday, so we should get more sunshine through the period. By Friday and Saturday, there will be more chances of showers.

Medium range trends...

Longer range forecasts will trend toward warmer than normal conditions for almost the entire country. The Coulee Region will likely experience above normal temperatures into later September.

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

