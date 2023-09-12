Showers and a few t-showers

Today's weather...
Cooler than normal weather continued today. Highs were in the 60s, and a weak disturbance scattered t-showers for folks in the Coulee Region. It's much needed, but we will need more to alleviate drought conditions.
Weather for the weekend...
High pressure will settle into the region for later tonight and then through Thursday, so we should get more sunshine through the period. By Friday and Saturday, there will be more chances of showers.
Medium range trends...
Longer range forecasts will trend toward warmer than normal conditions for almost the entire country. The Coulee Region will likely experience above normal temperatures into later September.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden