Showers and cooler relief move in this weekend

Friday brings us heat, humidity and air quality alerts and a few more hazards into our weekend.
Heading into Friday, you can expect highs to meet the low to mid 90s under a mostly sunny sky. A few clouds will work their way into the forecast from time to time, but don't look to limit our sunshine too much. For the most part, with heat and humidity and then our storm chances this weekend, it's not going to be great to cut the lawn.
We could even see some isolated showers on Friday, but the best chances for those look to be on the northwestern side of the Coulee Region. Most showers will stay out northwest of the region.
Friday night will bring increasing clouds and lows in the mid 60s, similar to the past few days.
Saturday brings us some slight forecast changes. The day will start off clam and maybe even sunny ahead of increasing clouds and chances of precipitation. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
Our best chances of rain on Saturday come into the afternoon/early evening where we will see scattered showers and storms. A few of those storms could become strong to severe as the region has a level 1 risk of severe weather. The main threats if storms turn severe will be lightning, heavy rain, hail and strong winds. As storms move through the Coulee Region, they should weaken up.
A few more scattered showers and storms will settle into Sunday. Highs will be much cooler in the upper 70s.
Rainfall totals will be nice in the 1/2" to even 1" range for most through the weekend. Some areas could see higher depending on where storms set up.
A few more showers spill into Monday with more of those cooler highs in the upper 70s.
Sunny and seasonable weather returns toward Tuesday and Wednesday next week.