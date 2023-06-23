 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Ozone...in effect until 11 PM CDT Friday.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Friday. In general, peak ozone concentrations
occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night, with lower
ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the morning hours.

The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with the potential to reach the
UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis. During peak ozone, people with
lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who
are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce or
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all
others should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Showers and cooler relief move in this weekend

Friday brings us heat, humidity and air quality alerts and a few more hazards into our weekend.

Heading into Friday, you can expect highs to meet the low to mid 90s under a mostly sunny sky. A few clouds will work their way into the forecast from time to time, but don't look to limit our sunshine too much. For the most part, with heat and humidity and then our storm chances this weekend, it's not going to be great to cut the lawn.

We could even see some isolated showers on Friday, but the best chances for those look to be on the northwestern side of the Coulee Region. Most showers will stay out northwest of the region.

Friday night will bring increasing clouds and lows in the mid 60s, similar to the past few days.

Saturday brings us some slight forecast changes. The day will start off clam and maybe even sunny ahead of increasing clouds and chances of precipitation. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Our best chances of rain on Saturday come into the afternoon/early evening where we will see scattered showers and storms. A few of those storms could become strong to severe as the region has a level 1 risk of severe weather. The main threats if storms turn severe will be lightning, heavy rain, hail and strong winds. As storms move through the Coulee Region, they should weaken up.

A few more scattered showers and storms will settle into Sunday. Highs will be much cooler in the upper 70s.

Rainfall totals will be nice in the 1/2" to even 1" range for most through the weekend. Some areas could see higher depending on where storms set up.

A few more showers spill into Monday with more of those cooler highs in the upper 70s.

Sunny and seasonable weather returns toward Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

