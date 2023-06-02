Showers and storms Friday usher in a nice weekend

Ugh... More of the same. That's all!
We saw a few isolated showers and storms across the area on Thursday! I will say, it was exciting to finally hear thunder again! While I did hear thunder, I did NOT see any rain as the thunderstorm formed just east of La Crosse, Onalaska and Holmen.
Just like Thursday, some of us will see rain and some of us won't on Friday.
Other than a few stray morning showers on Friday, most rain or storms will hold off until the afternoon. Highs will be hot in the low 90s.
Friday night will have a few possible showers and storms ahead of lows in the mid 60s under a partly cloudy sky.
Saturday looks sunny with highs in the low 90s. While we could see spotty drizzle on Saturday, I'm thinking nearly all of us will stay dry.
Same deal for Sunday! Another mostly sunny sky with spotty drizzle possible. Highs will be in the low 90s.
A change swings by on Monday though. Slight chances of showers and storms will start the week with warm highs in the low 90s.
If you thought the 90s were too warm, then we have some good news! Mondays showers and storms will usher in a cold front that will cool us down into the middle of next week.