Showers and storms return to close out the week

Thursday was hazy with highs reaching the mid 80s.
More temps in the 80s will stick around through the weekend and next week.
The bad news is the weekend will bring us showers and storms. Rain chances start as early as 11a.m. Friday. Most of the day will carry slight chances of showers with increasing rain chances Friday evening/overnight. Highs will be in the low 80s for a similar temperature feel as Thursday provided.
Lows on Friday night will sink down to the mid 60s with more showers and storms. Those overnight showers will take a brief break through the early morning hours before returning by the time we wake up on Saturday. Other than showers, Saturday will brings a partly to mostly cloudy sky as highs reach near 80.
Rainfall totals won't be much on Friday. Higher totals will be possible toward Buffalo, Wabasha and Winona Counites. Most areas will see 0-1/4" on Friday.
We will experience periodic rain chances through Saturday with a few breaks in between showers. Showers and storms will become likely into Saturday night. Some storms on Saturday could even become strong to severe. If storms turn severe, hail and strong winds will be our main threats.
Rain will wrap up by Sunday as showers finally begin to fully depart. Highs will once again be in the low 80s.
Rainfall totals throughout the weekend will range from a trace to 1/2". Higher totals 1/4" or even 1" are possible in areas northwest of La Crosse where more showers and storms pass.
Sunshine makes its return to start Monday next week. Rain chances will make way into Monday night and Tuesday brings a similar forecast.
Tuesday will be our warmest day next week with highs in the mid 80s and very high dewpoints making it feel sweaty.
Temps feel fall like as we head into Thursday where we will have our Autumnal Equinox.