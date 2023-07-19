Showers and storms return with a few possibly becoming strong to severe

How about that Tuesday?!?! Beautiful! Heading into the middle of the week, showers return.
Wednesday brings us some possible fog early and a few slight chances of rain. These early morning showers will have to battle out some of our drier air which will lead to most of us east of the Mississippi staying dry.
Beyond our morning hours, highs will be in the mid 80s under a partly cloudy sky. Most of the day looks dry, but slight chances of rain in the evening can't be ruled out!
A cold front will spark showers and storms across the Coulee Region overnight. A few of those storms could become strong to severe. Timing looks to be from about 6-10pm. If storms do turn severe, hail and strong winds will be our main threats.
Lows overnight will dip to the low 60s after rain departs.
The rest of our forecast beyond Wednesday stays pretty simple! Highs will be slightly cooler for Thursday in the low 80 after the cold front passes. You can also expect a partly cloudy sky.
Friday also looks like a nice day with sunshine and highs in the low 80s.
The first half of our weekend looks decent with slight chances of rain returning late Saturday.