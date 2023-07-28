Showers and storms

T-storms expected to develop…
Another round of showers and t-storms are rolling to our north, but more southward development can be expected, especially south of I-90. Our highest threat will be tonight. Stay tuned and prepare for possible severe t-storms.
Another warm afternoon…
Highs today managed to reach into the upper 80s with humidity still on the high side. Northeast winds kicked in, but the speeds were low.
Medium range trends...
Longer range forecasts will trend toward warmer than normal conditions for all but much of the northeastern and middle parts of the nation for the first week of August.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden