 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BREAKING:

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
559 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA

DODGE                 FILLMORE              HOUSTON
MOWER                 OLMSTED               WABASHA
WINONA

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL WISCONSIN

ADAMS                 CLARK                 JUNEAU

IN NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN

TAYLOR

IN SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN

VERNON

IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

BUFFALO               JACKSON               LA CROSSE
MONROE                TREMPEALEAU

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALMA, ARCADIA, AUSTIN,
BLACK RIVER FALLS, CALEDONIA, DODGE CENTER, FRIENDSHIP,
LA CROSSE, MAUSTON, MEDFORD, NEILLSVILLE, PRESTON, ROCHESTER,
SPARTA, TOMAH, VIROQUA, WABASHA, WHITEHALL, AND WINONA.

Showers and storms

  • Updated
  • 0

The Coulee Region will experience showers and t-storms.

T-storms expected to develop…

Another round of showers and t-storms are rolling to our north, but more southward development can be expected, especially south of I-90. Our highest threat will be tonight. Stay tuned and prepare for possible severe t-storms.

Severe Weather Outlook xo (15).png

Another warm afternoon…

Highs today managed to reach into the upper 80s with humidity still on the high side. Northeast winds kicked in, but the speeds were low.

Highs Today xo - 2023-07-28T160332.868.png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-07-28T160328.101.png

Medium range trends...

Longer range forecasts will trend toward warmer than normal conditions for all but much of the northeastern and middle parts of the nation for the first week of August.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-07-28T160335.569.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you