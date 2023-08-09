Showers and t-showers

Pleasant start to the week…
Showers and a few t-storms moved through the area this afternoon and evening. Generally light amounts fell and coverage was spotty. Afternoon highs had reached into the 80s, similar to yesterday.
Next rain chances…
A low-pressure system will come together to give us a chance of rain for Thursday night and into Friday morning. There’s a possibility for spotty heavy rainfall. Highs will remain in the 70s and mostly 80s.
Medium range trends...
Longer range forecasts will trend toward warmer than normal conditions for all but much of the middle parts of the nation for the middle of August.
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden