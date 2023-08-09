 Skip to main content
Showers and t-showers

  • Updated
  • 0

The Coulee Region will see a few t-showers from time to time over the next week or so.

Pleasant start to the week…

Showers and a few t-storms moved through the area this afternoon and evening. Generally light amounts fell and coverage was spotty. Afternoon highs had reached into the 80s, similar to yesterday.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo - 2023-08-09T205301.677.png
Todays highs xo (44).png

Next rain chances…

A low-pressure system will come together to give us a chance of rain for Thursday night and into Friday morning. There’s a possibility for spotty heavy rainfall. Highs will remain in the 70s and mostly 80s.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-08-09T205259.377.png

Medium range trends...

Longer range forecasts will trend toward warmer than normal conditions for all but much of the middle parts of the nation for the middle of August.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-08-09T205304.324.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

