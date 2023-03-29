A cold front settled into the area last night with a few snow showers. They weren’t heavy. Lots of sunshine continued today. Read here for the latest details on a changing weather pattern.
Showers and T-storms coming...
Dan Breeden
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today