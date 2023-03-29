 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Showers and T-storms coming...

  • Updated
  • 0

A cold front settled into the area last night with a few snow showers. They weren’t heavy. Lots of sunshine continued today. Read here for the latest details on a changing weather pattern.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you