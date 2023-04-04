 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
Counties.

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

.Recent heavy rain plus additional rain tonight has led to flooding
and possible additional rises.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wild lands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 12.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 1:00 PM CDT Tuesday was 13.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river will continue to fall slowly but could
become steady over the next few days, and possibly rise
again. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday
evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.8 feet on 03/26/1991.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Showers and t-storms

  • Updated
  • 0

The Coulee Region will see showers and t-storms tonight.

Tuesday showers and t-storms…

A powerful storm system will swing across the Central US rather close to the Coulee Region. That means that the warm moist unstable air will plow into the region during the afternoon and evening. There is a possibility of large hail damaging straight-line winds and even a chance of tornadoes.

Severe Weather Outlook xo (6).png
DMA - Highs Today xo (38).png

Quieter weather tomorrow…

A less active weather pattern will take us through the rest of the 7 day outlook. Expect nice warming for the weekend and into next week.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-04-04T154414.462.png

Medium range trends…

A warmer weather pattern is indicated for the middle and western parts of the United States for the middle of April.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-04-04T154416.590.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

