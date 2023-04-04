Tuesday showers and t-storms…
A powerful storm system will swing across the Central US rather close to the Coulee Region. That means that the warm moist unstable air will plow into the region during the afternoon and evening. There is a possibility of large hail damaging straight-line winds and even a chance of tornadoes.
Quieter weather tomorrow…
A less active weather pattern will take us through the rest of the 7 day outlook. Expect nice warming for the weekend and into next week.
Medium range trends…
A warmer weather pattern is indicated for the middle and western parts of the United States for the middle of April.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden