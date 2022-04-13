Showers and thunderstorms continue today, windy and chilly Thursday

Severe Weather Moves Out
We had severe thunderstorms overnight across the Coulee Region, with reports of wind damage and hail.
Radar estimated rainfall shows up to 4 inches have fallen across western portions of the Coulee Region. This has led to rises in rivers. A Flood Warning is in effect through this evening for the Middle Fork Whitewater river near Whitewater Park in Winona County.
Wet Wednesday
Thankfully, no severe weather is expected today, but we will continue to see showers and thunderstorms as the low pressure system scoots east. No severe weather is expected today.
A cold front will sweep through the Coulee Region this morning, with temperatures falling into the 40s by the afternoon.
We will see clearing skies tonight with temperatures falling to near freezing.
Windy, Chilly end to the week
Temperatures take a nosedive on Thursday, with highs only topping out in the lower 40s. Expect mostly cloudy skies with westerly winds gusting up to 50 mph. Windy conditions remain Thursday night as temperatures drop to the upper 20s under partly cloudy skies.
Winds will be breezy as we wrap up the week on Friday with temperatures in the lower 40s under partly cloudy skies.
Weekend Outlook
Temperatures remain chilly as we go into the weekend. Easter Sunday looks nice, but there could be a rain/snow mix during the evening.