Showers and thunderstorms this weekend; few strong to severe

Plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures in the 70s and 80s made for a pleasant end to the workweek.
Increasing clouds will give way to isolated showers and thunderstorms across the Coulee Region after midnight.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to persist into Saturday morning. We get a brief break from the action during the afternoon.
During the evening, a second round of showers and thunderstorms arrives. This round has the potential to deliver severe weather. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats.
Showers and thunderstorms continue Sunday through Monday morning, followed by a dry spell through the end of next week.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great day!
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt