Showers and thunderstorms tonight, severe weather possible Saturday

Southerly winds brought in milder air today as high temperatures reached the 50s, 60s, and 70s. Winds will continue to be out of the south heading into tonight, becoming breezy with gusts of up to 30 mph. Rain and thunderstorms will be likely tonight ahead of a low-pressure system to our southwest. Low temperatures will fall into the 50s. 

State - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR xo 1.png

Severe risk on Saturday

On Saturday, the low-pressure system will travel north, bringing additional showers and thunderstorms to the Coulee Region. High temperatures will be near 60 degrees with southerly winds gusting up to 30 mph. 

State - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR xo2.png
State - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR xo 4.png
State - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR xo5.png

There is a chance of severe weather, mainly south of I-90, from midday through 7 p.m.. The main threats will be heavy rain, lightning, strong winds, and hail. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out. We will continue to monitor the trends and provide updates. 

Severe Risk Categories xo.png

Showers and thunderstorms linger into Saturday night, but the severe weather threat will have ended. 

State - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR xo 6.png

Rainfall totals of a quarter to a half inch are possible through Sunday, with isolated spots approaching 1 inch. 

DMA - Futurecast Rain Accumulation - xo rain.png

Unsettled start to May

On Sunday, we begin the month of May with yet more rain. Rain chances will persist into next week. High temperatures will remain below average heading into the first week of May.

POP Categories 7 Day Line Graph xo (2).png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days Evening (1).png

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

