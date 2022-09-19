Showers and thunderstorms tonight, warm and humid Tuesday

Monday began foggy, but by the afternoon, sunshine had arrived, bringing the temperatures to the 70s and 80s. Expect an increase in clouds overnight. Showers and thunderstorms are possible, with a low risk of severe weather north and east of La Crosse. The main threats are heavy rain, lightning, and large hail. Southerly winds and temperatures in the 50s and 60s are expected.
Showers and storms linger into Tuesday morning, with a low risk of severe weather east of La Crosse. The main threats are heavy rain, lightning, and large hail. Sunshine is expected by the afternoon as southerly winds usher in warmer and humid air. Highs in the middle to upper 80s. High dew points will make it feel like the 90s.
On Tuesday night, a cold front will approach the region, bringing isolated showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. There is little risk of severe weather. Also, temperatures will be noticeably cooler behind the front, with highs only reaching the 60s to low 70s.
Autumn officially begins on Thursday, and it will certainly feel like it! The highs will be markedly cooler in the 50s and 60s. As lows drop into the 30s and low 40s on Thursday night, we might even see some patches of frost, mostly in our northeastern counties.
On Friday afternoon and throughout the night, showers are expected to return. Before a few showers return on Sunday, we dry out on Saturday.
Next week will begin dry and cool, with plenty of sunshine.
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt