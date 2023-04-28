 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Iowa...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Crawford, Allamakee,
Vernon and Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Crawford, Allamakee,
Clayton and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and
Winona Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 1015 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 15.4 feet, Lock and Dam 7 becomes inoperative.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 15.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CDT Friday was 15.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 13.6 feet Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.3 feet on 04/20/1952.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Showers coming

  • Updated
  • 0

The Coulee Region will see rain for the next couple of days.

Mississippi River flooding…

The Mississippi River has crested at La Crosse, but flooding continues for the next week and a half or so.

River Flood Warnings xo (8).png

Warming trend…

It was a beautiful Friday, but we will also see showers starting late in the afternoon. Today’s highs were in the 60s and 70s with plenty of sunshine.

Highs Today xo - 2023-04-28T151741.018.png

Rain…

Showers are expected tonight and Saturday. Rain is possible Sunday and a few flakes of snow are possible, too.

7 Day Rain Graph xo - 2023-04-28T151744.430.png

Medium range trends…

A cooler than normal weather pattern is indicated for much of the eastern United States for the second week of May.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-04-28T151738.029.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

