Showers, crisp air and gusty winds following a cold front that gives us more of a fall feel

If you've been looking forward to more fall weather, then you're in for a treat. Thursday is the day! We will see a cold front bringing us a good mix-up in the forecast.
Thursday will start with temps in the 50s across the area with light winds from the south. A cold front will push through the Coulee Region toward 8-10a.m. Thursday that will start by giving us some isolated showers with an embedded rumble of thunder possible.
Rainfall totals won't add up to much, ranging 0-1/4". After those brief isolated showers, you can expect winds to pick up from the north. Wind gusts could even reach 30mph at times on Thursday. Those northerly winds will also give us highs that will struggle to reach the low 60s. Most of the day will stay dry aside of morning showers, similar to how Wednesday was.
We could even get a few sprinkles from 6-8p.m. Thursday night, but most showers fizzle out as they pass through.
The rest of Thursday night will bring a partly cloudy sky with lows dropping to the mid 30s where we could see frost/freezing temperatures, so protect your plants!
Friday will be the coolest day in the forecast with highs only in the low 50s. We will start partly cloudy, but clouds will decrease as the day moves on.
Friday night will be the coldest we've seen this season. Lows will drop into the low 30s, where La Crosse could see our first freeze and bring our growing season to a close.
The weekend will start cold, but we will see temps warm back up into the 60s through the weekend with plenty of sunshine.
Luckily for us, we will start dry next week ahead of midweek rain chances.