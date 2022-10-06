 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Showers, crisp air and gusty winds following a cold front that gives us more of a fall feel

  • Updated
  • 0

If you've been looking forward to more fall weather, then you're in for a treat. Thursday is the day! We will see a cold front bringing us a good mix-up in the forecast.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dan.png

Thursday will start with temps in the 50s across the area with light winds from the south. A cold front will push through the Coulee Region toward 8-10a.m. Thursday that will start by giving us some isolated showers with an embedded rumble of thunder possible.

DMA - Futurecast Winds - RPM 4km.png
Meteogram Future Wind Gust 14 hr IBM GRAF.png

Rainfall totals won't add up to much, ranging 0-1/4". After those brief isolated showers, you can expect winds to pick up from the north. Wind gusts could even reach 30mph at times on Thursday. Those northerly winds will also give us highs that will struggle to reach the low 60s. Most of the day will stay dry aside of morning showers, similar to how Wednesday was.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Danlate.png

We could even get a few sprinkles from 6-8p.m. Thursday night, but most showers fizzle out as they pass through.

Frost Freeze Thermometer Forecast.png

The rest of Thursday night will bring a partly cloudy sky with lows dropping to the mid 30s where we could see frost/freezing temperatures, so protect your plants!

Friday will be the coolest day in the forecast with highs only in the low 50s. We will start partly cloudy, but clouds will decrease as the day moves on.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

Friday night will be the coldest we've seen this season. Lows will drop into the low 30s, where La Crosse could see our first freeze and bring our growing season to a close.

The weekend will start cold, but we will see temps warm back up into the 60s through the weekend with plenty of sunshine.

7 Day Rain Graph-1620236664105.png

Luckily for us, we will start dry next week ahead of midweek rain chances.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you