Showers return, but poor air quality lingers

Showers have entered the Coulee Region for our Wednesday morning. Most steady rain Wednesday morning will be south of I-90, but isolated showers north of I-90 will still bring us some sprinkles! Highs will be in the mid 80s.
For the rest of your Wednesday, you can expect on and off showers possible, mainly in the afternoon with a few storms possibly becoming severe in the evening. Between rain, we may even see some sunshine. Another threat ruining our day will be the poor air quality. Air Quality Alerts for the entire Coulee Region will be active until noon Thursday.
The Coulee Region is under a level 2 risk for strong to severe storms. Biggest threats of these storms will be hail, strong winds, heavy rain and lightning.
Through the overnight hours low will drop to the mid 60s. A few more slight chances of showers and storms will be present. While we could see rain Wednesday, most of the area won't see amounts to help our abnormally dry conditions. Most totals will be 0-1/4" with higher totals only possible where thunderstorms are present.
Our weather pattern doesn't shift much over the next couple of days. We will see highs in the mid to upper 80s with more slight chances of showers and storms.
Those slight chances of showers and storms with highs in the mid 80s are what we can expect for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Calmer, drier weather arrives toward the back half of the weekend.