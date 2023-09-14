Showers return on Friday.

Today's weather...
Southerly winds have returned to the area in the wake of an area of high pressure. Sunny skies resulted and afternoon highs pushed into the 70s. All in all, it was a gorgeous Thursday, and we still have a pleasant evening to go.
Patchy frost tonight...
High pressure allowed patchy frost for the coldest prone areas north and east of the La Crosse vicinity for early today, but temperatures will warm for tonight, and rain will be possible for Friday into early Saturday. After a pretty normal Sunday, warmer weather will develop for next week.
Medium range weather...
Longer range forecasts will trend toward warmer than normal conditions for almost the entire country. The Coulee Region will likely experience above normal temperatures into later September.
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden