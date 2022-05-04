 Skip to main content
Showers return Thursday, big warm-up in store for next week

It was a wonderful Wednesday as high pressure brought plentiful sunshine and temperatures in the 60s.

Expect clouds to be on the increase tonight ahead of our next weather maker, a low-pressure system to our southwest. That low-pressure will track northeast and will bring rainfall to the Coulee Region on Thursday afternoon, mainly along and south of I-90. The rain continues to stick around through Friday. 

A nice Saturday is on tap with mostly sunny skies and highs topping out in the 70s. 

Mother's Day is looking stormy with showers and thunderstorms arriving during the afternoon. 

We could be dealing with a potential severe weather setup on Monday. There are more storm chances as we go further into next week. Temperatures early next week will be in the 80s with dewpoints in the 60s, so it will feel very muggy. 

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

