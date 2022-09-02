Showers & storms Friday will lead us into a beautiful holiday weekend with cooler relief

Friday has been beautiful so far with plenty of sunshine and highs reaching the mid to upper 80s.
Don't let that sunshine fool you though, we could still see showers and storms into Friday evening/night.
A cold front will lead into the Coulee Region as early as 8p.m. Friday evening. This is where we will start seeing a few showers and storms popping up fairly fast.
Storms that form quickly could even develop into strong to severe storms capable of producing hail and strong winds as we have a level 1 risk. There is a lot of uncertainty of location of storms from the model guidance, but all portions of the Coulee Region are able to get a shower or storm with the current ingredients we have.
Showers and storms will make way to La Crosse as early as 11p.m.-12a.m. Friday night. Rainfall totals won't add up for most areas, seeing about 0-1/4", but higher totals toward 1" cannot be ruled out where thunderstorms develop.
Otherwise we will see a mostly cloudy sky turn mostly clear with lows in the low 60s. Sunshine will then follow us into Saturday. Highs will feel comfy as they will sink into the upper 70s.
You can expect near the same on Sunday, just a bit cooler with sunshine.
The rest of the forecast is easy for your Stormtracker 19 Weather Team! Expect sunshine and pretty pleasant highs for the remainder of the week ahead!