Showers, thunderstorms this afternoon, snow mixes in tomorrow night

Unsettled weather
Cloud cover is increasing this morning ahead of a low pressure system over the Dakotas. A line of showers and thunderstorms pushes in this afternoon, moving out later this evening. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s.
We will have a lull from late tonight through Wednesday morning before the rain returns tomorrow afternoon.
Taste of Winter
Temperatures will start off in the upper 40s Wednesday morning, but will fall throughout the day as colder air moves in.
Wednesday night, snow will mix in with the rain, lingering through Thursday night. A transition to all snow is possible late Thursday.
Rainfall through the end of the week will be around half an inch. Up to an inch of snow is possible.
Things finally dry out on Friday, but it will be chilly with temperatures in the 30s.
It will also be breezy Wednesday through Friday, with wind gusts approaching 30 mph.
Nice weekend
High pressure will build over the region this weekend, with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.