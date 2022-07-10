 Skip to main content
Showers, thunderstorms to usher in the new week

The weekend came to a close with highs in the 70s and 80s across the Coulee Region. It felt humid outside because of the dewpoint's noticeable increase. In some parts of the region, there were isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Another wave of showers and thunderstorms is expected to arrive tonight as a cold front swings through. The severe weather threat is low, however small hail cannot be ruled out. Winds from the southwest will also be gusty.

More showers and thunderstorms are possible on Monday afternoon. On Tuesday, a trough will bring showers and thunderstorms to the region. Once again, the risk of severe weather is low.

On Wednesday, sunny skies will provide welcome relief from the active weather. Showers will resume Thursday night, followed by thunderstorms on Friday morning. Temperatures will continue to be in the 80s until next weekend, when they will rise into the 90s. There is also more chances of showers and thunderstorms along with the heat.  

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

