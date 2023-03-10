Slick roads start Friday, more snow moves into Saturday

Well, it isn't all sunshine and rainbows for the Coulee Region heading into Daylight Saving weekend.
Friday starts off slippery and snow covered across the board. Travel will be dangerous and is NOT recommended, but if you must, plan to leave early, expect delays and please take your time.
Snow showers will completely exit the area into the late morning/early afternoon on Friday. From here, roads will slowly improve, but we could still see some slushy spots. Though a few flakes could fly into our afternoon, they won't add up to much at all. Totals for the rest of Friday will be 0-trace of snow. Highs will be in the mid 30s.
You can expect a mostly cloudy sky on Friday night as lows sink to the mid 20s. Some slush leftover on roads could refreeze making for more slippery travel.
Saturday starts off dry and cloudy ahead of... you guessed it, more snow!!! With all of the snow in mind, don't forget to spring forward your clocks an hour late Saturday and into early Sunday.
Snow chances increase into the afternoon where a similar forecast to what we had Thursday and Friday morning moves in.
These snow showers will be quick hitting and last into early Sunday.
Totals as of right now could reach 3-6" north of I-90 and totals south of I-90 look to be in the 2-5" range.
Drier weather comes early next week.