Slick roads to start Wednesday, then temps fall back toward average

There have been a few reports of slide offs and jack-knifed semis in Southeast MN on Wednesday morning, but all of the Coulee Region has or will see a few more freezing rain/drizzle showers until our mid-morning hours.

Winter Weather Advisories are valid for Wabasha, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson and Monroe Counties until 9am Wednesday. These areas will have deceiving roads that will be covered with a glaze of ice.

These will lead to slick roads through much of the morning until temps slowly increase and the sun comes out. Otherwise, expect a decrease in clouds on Wednesday after precip chances taper off. Highs will even be capable of reaching the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday night will bring lows in the upper 20s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Temps begin to cool down into Thursday. Highs will be in the low 30s under a mostly cloudy sky. A few slim chances of snow are possible in areas east of the Mississippi, but little to no accumulation is expected as totals will range 0-trace.

We dry out on Friday but will have the coolest day in the forecast with highs in the mid 20s.

Saturday brings increasing temps through the weekend. Our next shot at rain or snow arrives early next week. We still need to monitor those temps to see what precip type we will see then.

Have a great day - Kyle

