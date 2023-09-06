Slight chances of rain and cooler through the middle of the week

Are you ready for cooler relief??? Here it comes!
Expect highs on Wednesday to only be in the low to mid 70s. Sky conditions will be mostly cloudy with a few slight chances for rain throughout the day.
Rain chances will be isolated and hit or miss. If we do see rain, totals will range trace - a hundredth of an inch or two.
Into the overnight, we trend drier under a mostly cloudy sky and lows in the mid 50s.
Thursday looks to bring similar temps in the low 70s under a mostly cloudy sky. Some good news is that clouds will decrease on Thursday.
Highs will be in the mid 70s on Friday under a sunny sky.
Sunshine continues through Saturday as highs meet the low 80s.
Rain returns by Sunday and for early next week where we'll see our next best chances of beneficial rainfall. We will need to get closer to these chances to see if they hold up.