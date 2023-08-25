 Skip to main content
Slight chances of showers and storms help us cool into the weekend

  Updated
Do you need an Umbrella.png

Finally seeing a cool down! Friday will still be warm and a tad bit humid as highs approach the upper 80s.

2018 Wake Up Outdoors Forecast.png

Showers and storms will start off Friday morning, but mainly along and south of I-90. Showers are set to push further south and weaken as they enter the Coulee Region. A few showers north of I-90 cannot be ruled out & most showers will be light.

Football Games of the week - Kyle alt..png

We will then trend drier into the late morning and early afternoon under a partly cloudy sky.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - GRAF.png

Slight chances pop up back into our forecast into the late afternoon and evening hours. No severe weather is expected at this time for Friday. Those evening showers look to mainly impact those north of I-90.

DMA - Futurecast Rain Accumulation - Graf 4km.png

Rainfall totals look to be anywhere from 0-1/4".

Heading into the overnight, lows drop to the low 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

Saturday and Sunday are both trending dry along with cooler highs in the upper 70s.

A few more rain chances arrive into Monday.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

