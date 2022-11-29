Slippery roads this evening

 Skip to main content
Rain is expected to transition to snow this afternoon as a cold
front moves from west to east across SE Minnesota, NE Iowa, SW
Wisconsin. A few locations will have locally dense fog. There may
be an hour or two of freezing drizzle as the front moves through.
Slippery travel may result from a potential light glaze of ice
and flash freezing of any untreated, wet roads.

Colder than average weather is expected over the western and central parts of the country over the next week or so. it includes snow this evening. Read here for the wintry details.

