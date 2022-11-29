Colder than average weather is expected over the western and central parts of the country over the next week or so. it includes snow this evening. Read here for the wintry details.
Slippery roads this evening
Dan Breeden
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today