Slippery roads to start Thursday, but sunshine and drier weather are not far

  • Updated
State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dan.png

You know how it goes... Slippery roads are starting off our Thursday morning. Light snow showers are still in the forecast on Thursday morning, but most look to depart in the afternoon. Additional snow shouldn't exceed more than a few tenths of an inch on top of what we've already had.

DMA - Futurecast Snow Accumulation - HRRR.png

You can also expect highs in the mid 30s under a mostly cloudy sky on Thursday.

Thursday night will bring calm conditions for our full moon, but the sky will be a bit cloudy, so you may not even be able to view it. Lows will be in the low teens.

7 Day Snow Graph.png

Calmer weather is the story through the weekend and even early next week!

Friday will start with clouds and cooler temps as highs reach the mid 20s. Sunshine will return into the afternoon.

Saturday will be dry with a mostly sunny sky and highs once again in the mid 20s. A few flurries/light snow showers will graze the Coulee Region, but its only as a slight chance and should not give us much if any accumulation.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

If we see those flurries, they will continue into the early morning hours on Sunday. Sunday will also be mostly sunny with highs reaching the low 30s.

Above average temps and dry weather linger to start the work week.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

