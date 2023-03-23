Slippery start Thursday leads to a fantastic end to the work week

Snow showers pushed through the southern portions of the Coulee Region on Thursday morning. Most accumulations were on the lighter side, but still left us with a slippery start in areas south. Prairie du Chien saw just under 2" of snow on Thursday morning.
Things are on the upside for the area though as high pressure will build throughout the day. This will lead to decreasing precipitation chances and decreasing clouds. Highs will be in the mid 40s and will feel mild with sunshine.
Thursday night will stay mostly clear and dry, helping lows reach the mid 20s.
Strictly sunshine heading into Friday, which will be a near perfect end to the work week. Highs will be reaching the 50s. Many people may be out washing their vehicles to end the week.
A few light snow showers will be possible heading into Saturday. On and off chances lie ahead through the rest of Saturday, but near nothing is expected. Early totals look to bring 0-1" on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid 40s.
The rest of the weekend will stay dry with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Early next week looks dry for the most part, but rain or snow returns by Wednesday.