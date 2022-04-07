 Skip to main content
Slow-moving storm system brings rain, snow to the Coulee Region

  • Updated
Wintry end to week

We are waking up to a rain/snow mix with temperatures in the 30s for most spots. A transition to all rain is likely heading towards noon as temperatures warm into the 40s, before going back to rain and snow this evening.

All snow is possible after midnight as temperatures drop to near freezing.

Snow continues Friday morning, but transitions to a rain/snow mix by the afternoon.

Brisk winds will continue as the low pressure tracks east of the Coulee Region.

Rainfall through the end of the week will be around a quarter of an inch. Up to an inch of snow is possible on cold, grassy areas. 

Nice weekend 

High pressure will build over the region this weekend, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Active Next Week

Another storm system will impact the region next week with showers and thunderstorms. 

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

